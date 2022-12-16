Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $50.99 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42.

