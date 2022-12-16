Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $1.75 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st.

NYSE FOA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. 114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,406. Finance Of America Companies has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $83.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 11.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 47.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 229.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 34,119 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

