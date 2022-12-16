Financial Analysis: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 9.84% 6.41% 2.45% NexPoint Real Estate Finance 29.37% 16.62% 0.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Equinix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.0% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $6.64 billion 9.64 $500.19 million $7.65 90.37 NexPoint Real Estate Finance $55.83 million 4.53 $43.08 million $1.53 11.03

This table compares Equinix and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Equinix has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $12.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Equinix pays out 162.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 130.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Equinix and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 6 12 1 2.74 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 2 0 1 2.67

Equinix currently has a consensus price target of $754.83, indicating a potential upside of 9.18%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.48%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Equinix.

Summary

Equinix beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

