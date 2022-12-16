Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Raised to Speculative Buy at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

FAF has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial decreased their price target on Fire & Flower from C$20.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Fire & Flower from C$4.50 to C$2.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Fire & Flower from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Fire & Flower Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of FAF opened at C$1.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.14. Fire & Flower has a twelve month low of C$1.01 and a twelve month high of C$6.29. The stock has a market cap of C$50.07 million and a PE ratio of -3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, and Digital Platform segments. The Retail segment sells cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.