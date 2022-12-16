First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.75

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.75 and traded as high as $36.73. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 61,807 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $562.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.29 million during the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,677,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Further Reading

