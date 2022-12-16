First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.75

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.75 and traded as high as $36.73. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 61,807 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of First Community Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th.

First Community Bankshares Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $562.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $39.29 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Further Reading

