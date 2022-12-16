First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the November 15th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justin P. Christian bought 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,724. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Justin P. Christian bought 10,475 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,724.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,724. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,475 shares of company stock worth $508,644 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,203,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 127,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 37,427 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.52. 148,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,163. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $208.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.50.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.