First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.92

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.92 and traded as high as C$12.31. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$12.17, with a volume of 1,061,638 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on FR shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 3,863.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.66.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at First Majestic Silver

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 830.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,928,850. In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total value of C$125,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,027,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,586,681.12. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.02 per share, with a total value of C$25,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,928,850. Insiders have sold 73,344 shares of company stock worth $841,402 over the last 90 days.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.