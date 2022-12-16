First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Price Down 7.9%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$23.38 and last traded at C$25.40. 2,734,557 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,525,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Joseph raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.90.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 9.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.12.

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

About First Quantum Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,074.90.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

