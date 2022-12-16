First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.74 Per Share

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.736 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.003.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,739. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.31. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $37.94.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAAR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 479.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 86,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 149.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,588,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $609,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.