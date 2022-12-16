First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lessened its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKYY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 514.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 182,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 20,919 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.97.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

