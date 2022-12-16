First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Shares Down 2%

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.89 and last traded at $21.99. 96,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 149,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 166,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 61.6% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36,869 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

