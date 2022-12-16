Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Raised by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.4% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $98.15. 22,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.86.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.