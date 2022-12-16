Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PFO stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 26.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the period. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

