FlatQube (QUBE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $26.44 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded down 5% against the US dollar. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $26.44 million and approximately $15,120.70 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00010502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.33 or 0.05381412 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.66 or 0.00491315 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.32 or 0.29110387 BTC.

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.80849571 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $15,040.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

