Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Short Interest Update

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Fletcher Building stock remained flat at $6.44 during midday trading on Friday. Fletcher Building has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

