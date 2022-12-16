Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Short Interest Update

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Fletcher Building Price Performance
Fletcher Building stock remained flat at $6.44 during midday trading on Friday. Fletcher Building has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.
Fletcher Building Company Profile
