Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.43 and last traded at $19.61. Approximately 23,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,272,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FLNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.
Fluence Energy Stock Down 5.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy
Fluence Energy Company Profile
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.