Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.43 and last traded at $19.61. Approximately 23,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,272,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 897.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 106,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 31,733 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 271,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 45,060 shares during the period. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

