Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Short Interest Update

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the November 15th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $172.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.24. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $208.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UZAPF. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 168 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

Further Reading

