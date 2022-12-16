Ford Financial Group LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund makes up approximately 1.3% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ford Financial Group LLC owned about 0.47% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 32.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 40.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLM stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

