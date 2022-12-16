Ford Financial Group LLC Invests $2.32 Million in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC owned about 0.67% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 138.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,094 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Fure Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $323,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.01 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91.

