Ford Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 18,721 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,616.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Shares of SPYD stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06.

