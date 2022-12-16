Ford Financial Group LLC Sells 26,271 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Ford Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,271 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPTL opened at $31.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $42.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

