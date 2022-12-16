Ford Financial Group LLC Sells 34,721 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ford Financial Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,721 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,781,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $160.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

