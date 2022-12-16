Ford Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Ford Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,335 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $45.88.

