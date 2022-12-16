Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Up 39.9% in November

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 834,000 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the November 15th total of 596,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Performance

FRSX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,385. Foresight Autonomous has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 212,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,010 shares in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

