Fortune Brands Innovations Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:FBIN)

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $108.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBIN. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

