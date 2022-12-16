Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

FBIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FBIN traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,392. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.41.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

