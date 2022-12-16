Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.