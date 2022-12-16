Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Intel were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

