Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Up 42.6% in November

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the November 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS FSNUY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSNUY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €28.00 ($29.47) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($57.84) to €46.10 ($48.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €30.00 ($31.58) to €24.00 ($25.26) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.34.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

