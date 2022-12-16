Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sameer K. Gandhi Acquires 34,000 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Sameer K. Gandhi purchased 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $502,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,112,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,998,493.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Freshworks Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $29.66.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.07 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 53.45%. Analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 72.3% during the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866,700 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,193 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,342,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,424,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,027,000 after acquiring an additional 636,297 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

