Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Specifically, Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 346,103 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $5,115,402.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258,930 shares in the company, valued at $18,606,985.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi purchased 34,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $502,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,112,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,998,493.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi purchased 346,103 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $5,115,402.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,606,985.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,796,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,166,100 and have sold 103,600 shares valued at $1,453,892. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.07 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 53.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

