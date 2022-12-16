Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Update

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,970,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 16,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its stake in Frontline by 46.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE FRO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.59. 68,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,077. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. Frontline has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Frontline had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontline will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Frontline

(Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.