Fruits (FRTS) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Fruits (FRTS) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fruits has traded down 82.3% against the dollar. Fruits has a market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $110,508.44 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $903.20 or 0.05440839 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00485655 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,776.80 or 0.28775269 BTC.

Fruits Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is www.fruitsc.org. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

