FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Update

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the November 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

FUJIFILM Stock Down 0.3 %

FUJIFILM stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,542. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FUJIFILM will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.