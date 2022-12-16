FUNToken Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $68.40 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $68.40 million and approximately $190,277.56 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

