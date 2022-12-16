Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. CLSA raised Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.72.

Futu Price Performance

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $67.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. Futu has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

About Futu

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Futu by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Futu by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Futu by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Futu by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Articles

