Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. CLSA raised Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.72.
Futu Price Performance
NASDAQ FUTU opened at $67.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. Futu has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu
About Futu
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Futu (FUTU)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.