Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.55

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.55 and traded as high as $8.40. Fuwei Films shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 2,468 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fuwei Films in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Fuwei Films Stock Down 1.2 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56.
About Fuwei Films
Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuwei Films (FFHL)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.