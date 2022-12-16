Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.55

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.55 and traded as high as $8.40. Fuwei Films shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 2,468 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fuwei Films in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56.

Fuwei Films ( NASDAQ:FFHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

