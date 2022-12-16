FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Kite Realty Group Trust Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note issued on Monday, December 12th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

KRG stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 86,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,586,063.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,500 shares of company stock worth $2,013,888 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -151.72%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

