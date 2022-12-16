FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Issued By Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.96. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CSFB cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.86.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 2.2 %

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$45.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.11 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$37.07 and a 12-month high of C$53.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Insider Activity at Pembina Pipeline

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total value of C$305,253.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$670,801.56.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.