Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 million, a PE ratio of -266.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gaia will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

