Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 million, a PE ratio of -266.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gaia will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
