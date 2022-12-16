Gala Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $157.52 million and $61.97 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.games. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

