Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.41

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.41 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 61.55 ($0.76). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 61.55 ($0.76), with a volume of 3,337 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 61.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.23. The stock has a market cap of £40.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66.

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance, repair, and modification solutions.

