Gateway Protocol (GWP) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $2.53 or 0.00015141 BTC on exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $68.50 million and $502,974.79 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.52453578 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $461,648.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

