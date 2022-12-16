GeniuX Price Down 0.1% This Week (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. One GeniuX token can now be purchased for about $0.0899 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GeniuX has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. GeniuX has a total market capitalization of $118.40 million and approximately $58,256.83 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001876 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $905.37 or 0.05377525 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.63 or 0.00490799 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,895.97 or 0.29080063 BTC.
About GeniuX
GeniuX was first traded on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com.
Buying and Selling GeniuX
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for GeniuX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeniuX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.