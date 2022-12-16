Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading Up 1.5%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 199,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,768,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Genprex Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $57.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genprex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Genprex in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Genprex by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19,198 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Genprex in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Genprex by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genprex in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.

