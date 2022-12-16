Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up 1.9% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after acquiring an additional 313,090 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 926.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,939,000 after buying an additional 192,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.40.

Shares of GPC traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,714. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

