GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Down to $13.78

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.78, but opened at $13.28. GeoPark shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 1,180 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRK shares. TheStreet raised GeoPark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bradesco Corretora lowered GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company has a market cap of $798.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

