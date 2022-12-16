GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $9.80

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $10.11. GH Research shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 9 shares traded.
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. The company has a market cap of $510.77 million, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.93.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHRS. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in GH Research by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,573 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,333,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,731,000 after purchasing an additional 147,581 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in GH Research by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in GH Research by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
