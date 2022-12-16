Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in November

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,199,600 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 875,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 461.4 days.

Shares of GBNXF remained flat at $18.07 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 98,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 1.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBNXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

